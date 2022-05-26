BOSTON (WWLP) – Security is top of mind after the deadly shooting in Uvalde, Texas. 22News explains a budget amendment at the State House that will bring aid to those who need it most.

It is an unfortunate truth that acts of violence are no longer unique in our country, and that the most vulnerable need extra protection. On Wednesday, the Senate passed an amendment that doubled the funding for the Commonwealth’s Nonprofit Security Grant Program to $3 million.

This grant program is for non-profits and organizations at high risk of terrorism, hate crimes or other forms of violence or intimidation.

Longmeadow Senator Eric Lesser noted how western Massachusetts is not immune to hate crimes referencing the arson attack on the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Presbyterian Church last year, “Communities don’t feel safe, and the organizations in these communities, churches, mosques, synagogues, community centers, are telling us that they need more support to feel safe.”

These grants are meant to do something called Target Hardening, which are physical installations that dissuade attacks and crimes. That can include things like reinforcing windows, installing security systems, and improving lighting.

22News will continue to follow the Senate budget process and provide you with updates.