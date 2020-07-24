Senate passes bill to improve care of stroke patients

BOSTON (SHNS) – The Senate on Thursday approved legislation dealing with transport protocols for stroke patients and the designation of comprehensive stroke centers, an effort designed to limit deaths and disabilities during such medical emergencies.

Stroke patients are sometimes taken to small community hospitals that are poorly equipped for complex treatment, according to Sen. Mark Montigny.

“It comes down to, that a life should not depend on the lot of what ambulance picks you up and what hospital treats you,” the New Bedford Democrat said. “If you’re a hospital not qualified for this kind of complex procedure, you shouldn’t be treating a patient simply because you don’t want to lose revenue.”

As redrafted by the Ways and Means Committee, the bill requires the Department of Public Health to promulgate a list of designated stroke facilities and annually review with regional EMS councils the pre-hospital care protocols and point-of-entry plans for stroke patients. The bill would also establish a Stroke Advisory Task Force.

Noting that he had repeatedly filed EMS protocol legislation that has not become law, Montigny wondered aloud, “Has this bill sat idle because of inertia or because of something more insidious with special interest influence? I don’t know.”

Montigny said his stroke patient advocacy comes as the result of “a very personal and very devastating, and ultimately deadly, result of stroke to someone that I love very, very much.”

Sen. Michael Brady (D-Brockton) shared the story of his father, a World War II veteran who suffered two strokes and had to deal with insurance headaches and rehabilitation, and Sen. Bruce Tarr (R-Gloucester) observed that every senator has been affected “in some way, shape, or form, by a family member, a friend, an acquaintance, that has been impacted by the tremendous adversity that’s occasioned by stroke.”