BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The Massachusetts Senate has unanimously passed a bill that will provide protections for drivers with autism when dealing with law enforcement.

The bill, An Act facilitating better interactions between police officers and persons with autism spectrum disorder (S.2542), also known as the “Blue Envelope” bill will create a program that will offer blue envelopes to drivers with autism containing their driver’s license, registration, and insurance cards.

The envelope can be handed to a police officer at a traffic stop to readily identify the driver’s diagnosis, impairments, triggers, emergency contact information, and best ways to communicate in an effort to reduce misunderstandings.

The bill was filed by Senator Jo Comerford. “I am deeply grateful to Senate President Karen Spilka, Ways and Means Chair Michael Rodrigues, Transportation Chair Brendan Crighton and my colleagues for passing this important legislation,” said Comerford. “The Blue Envelope bill will make our Commonwealth a safer place for people who are neuro-diverse. It moves us closer to equal opportunity and access for people of all abilities.”

“Massachusetts police officers conduct thousands of traffic stops each year. While most of these interactions are relatively “routine,” officers do not know who they are interacting with before the traffic stop so they proceed with caution. Each driver reacts differently when they are pulled over by the police,” said Tyrone Parham, UMass Amherst Chief of Police. “The introduction of the blue envelope under stressful interactions will provide immediate information and context to the officer as they begin to communicate. This will be instrumental to help bridge the communication gap for both motorists and police officers.”

The bill now moves to the Massachusetts House of Representatives. Learn more about the bill using this link.