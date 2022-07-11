BOSTON (SHNS) – The Senate is set to consider reproductive rights legislation on Wednesday after following the House in taking up the measure as a standalone bill on Monday.

It was a split from the Senate’s initial approach – launched before the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v Wade – of including abortion access measures in the fiscal 2023 state budget, which is still stuck in private talks 11 days into the new fiscal year.

Senators have until 5 p.m. Tuesday to file amendments to the new Senate version (S 2996) of the bill, which did not emerge from a particular committee but was filed individually by Sen. Cindy Friedman, who co-chairs Health Care Financing and is the vice chair of Senate Ways and Means.

The House on June 29 passed its version (H 4954) which deals with abortion access, patient supports, and protections for providers and patients in the Bay State. The bills could end up with other major proposals that have been assigned for resolution by six-member conference committees.