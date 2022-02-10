BOSTON, MaSS. (SHNS)–The Massachusetts Senate intends to reopen its sessions inside the State House to the public on Tuesday, Feb. 22, according to a spokesman, who said talks are continuing with the House about a broader reopening.

“That’s what the president would like to do,” said Antonio Caban, spokesman for Senate President Karen Spilka. “That’s what we intend to do.” Caban said Senate leaders are hopeful about a fuller reopening of the building and that talks on that subject are ongoing with House leaders. Asked whether there would be efforts to restrict people, once in the building, to only attending Senate sessions later this month, Caban said, “Those logistics are still being worked out.”

The State House has has remained closed to the public since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and well beyond the end of the state of emergency and reopening of other public spaces. Legislative leaders have repeatedly said they are talking about reopening plans, but have yet to publicly outline specifics about reopening guidelines. Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday that he supports reopening the State House and opposes attaching a proof-of-vaccine requirement. Guidelines might address topics like whether people would need to wear masks or show proof of vaccination to enter the building.

Spilka on Wednesday said she was optimistic about inviting the public back to the State House sometime in February, but said that “in order to open safely, and to protect the health of all of our visitors, staff and members, I believe we must establish a vaccine requirement and ask those entering the State House to wear masks during their visit.” She did not mention the Feb. 22 date.

During the pandemic, the Senate and House have begun livestreaming all sessions, using technology to open up access to their work. Livestreaming used to be limited to only formal sessions in both branches.