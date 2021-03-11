Senate ready to act on vote-by-mail extension

BOSTON (SHNS) – The Senate plans to take up legislation Thursday extending the use of mail-in voting, according to a spokesperson for the Senate president’s office, as the expiration of the voting reform approaches at the end of March and municipalities look ahead to spring elections.

Late Wednesday, three bills (H 73, S 27, and S 28) related to early in-person voting, mail-in voting, and flexibility in scheduling of municipal elections remained in the Senate Ways and Means committee.

The spokesperson for the Senate president couldn’t immediately say which specific bill would be acted upon. Senate Ways and Means solicited testimony over the weekend on the trio of bills, drawing a range of feedback from town clerks, statewide advocacy organizations, the MassGOP, and residents.

A number of town clerks supported extending voting by mail and over 250 towns have elections scheduled between April 1 and June 30, according to the Massachusetts Municipal Association. The House passed legislation last week allowing voting by mail to continue through the end of June after House Speaker Ronald Mariano said his chamber would work to make the reform permanent.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause devastation in our communities, we must find commonsense ways to empower voters, protect residents and explore ways to keep essential aspects of life as normal as possible,” he said in a statement at the end of February. “Since we first enacted vote by mail, it has proven to be secure and even increased voter turnout in many places.” The Senate plans to start its session at 11 a.m. Thursday.