Senate rules tackle transparency, training, delays

BOSTON (SHNS) – Internal rules proposed in the Senate on Thursday include new mandatory trainings on implicit bias and bystander intervention, a few transparency measures to boost public access to information, and greater limitation on a delaying maneuver utilized during policing reform debate last year.

The three drafts filed by the Temporary Rules Committee — Senate Rules (S 10), Joint Rules (S 11), and COVID-era Emergency Rules (S 12) — also address the Legislature’s committee structure as the branches look to set up those panels with the bill-filing deadline approaching on Feb. 19.

The Senate proposals would re-establish a Joint Committee on Bonding and do away with the Senate’s own Bonding Committee, a move that Temporary Senate Rules Committee Chair Joan Lovely said would give the upper chamber a greater voice on borrowing bills.

“We know that joint committees are kind of a little lopsided Senate to House, just because of the numbers. But this gives, for this particular committee, more opportunity for Senate to weigh in,” Lovely said.

Also included in the draft Joint Rules are three new committees jointly announced this week by Senate President Karen Spilka and House Speaker Ronald Mariano — Advanced Information Technology, the Internet and Cybersecurity; COVID-19 and Emergency Preparedness and Management; and Racial Equity, Civil Rights and Inclusion.

And as the Legislature gears up to redraw legislative and Congressional districts this year, the Senate Committee on Redistricting would gain a Democrat, increasing its membership to six Democrats and one Republican.

“We’re waiting for our Census numbers which are a bit delayed. But redisricting, as you know, every 10 years is a very important, critical process,” Lovely told the News Service. “It’s a big undertaking so we want to make sure that there’s enough members to kind of shoulder all the work.”

The Salem Democrat said that mandatory trainings on implicit bias and anti-harassment bystander intervention were proposed partly in response to what members heard from Beacon BLOC, a coalition of Black legislative employees, as well as the Senate’s workplace climate survey.

Attention to diversity is also urged by another change which would require committees to “make reasonable efforts to promote the diversity of expert witness panels” at hearings. “So that they’re not all, frankly, white … white people, I guess I would put it,” Lovely said.

In the joint rules proposal, the Senate once again aims to require joint committees to publicize their poll results on the Legislature’s website, a change proposed by the Senate in 2019 that did not win favor in the House. Other transparency moves include a requirement for committees to share copies of testimony with the public upon request, a requirement that tentative agendas be posted in advance of all sessions rather than just informals, and preserving the text of amendments online even if they are withdrawn by the sponsor.

Further limitation would be imposed on the parliamentary motion to lay a matter “on the table,” a tactic occasionally employed by senators over the years to unilaterally postpone debate or action on a bill. A matter cannot currently be laid on the table during the last seven calendar days of formal business in a session, but the new rules package seeks to extend that window to 14 days.

“We want to back that out to 14 days, give a little more of a cushion — so that people understand that in the last days of the session we want to be able to do the business of the Senate, and not have it be inhibited by someone invoking that rule …,” Lovely said.

That motion surfaced a few times last session; Republican Sen. Ryan Fattman twice laid policing reform legislation on the table in July. Senate Democrats over the years have traditionally allowed members to lay a bill on the table three times before considering such motions dilatory and working their way around them.

In addition to the sets of Senate rules and joint rules, senators next week will also consider a package of COVID-era emergency rules, largely the same as last session’s, which Lovely said would expire in January 2022 “if we’re there by then, if we can let them go at that point.”

Revisions to the emergency rules codify the method by which remote committee hearings have been operating, provide for virtual member and staff trainings until in-person trainings can be held, and in the absence of an amendment deadline order would set automatic conditions for consideration of bills — the legislation must have been available for amendment for at least 48 hours, and amendments can be filed until the session convenes.

Minority Leader Bruce Tarr called the proposals a “starting point” but said more revision is needed so senators can digest the bills they’re voting on and so that the public can stay informed.

“In my humble opinion, the rules for some time have needed reform to ensure that there’s more time for people to consider things that are coming before them, and that we ought to have more reasonable guidelines about when the Senate can be in session, particularly with regard to sessions that go past midnight. I think the rules need serious revision in those areas,” the Gloucester Republican told the News Service. “I think we’ve seen once again, toward the end of the session that just ended, that we had things that moved very quickly without time for their contents to be fully read and understood — not only by us, but by the public.”

The Senate met late into the night several times last session, including policing reform debate that stretched until after 4 a.m. in July, and the final day of session which ran past 4 a.m. in January while senators completed work on weighty policy matters.

Current Senate rules ban sessions from advancing beyond midnight unless two thirds of members present agree to suspend rule 38A 1/2 on a recorded vote. However, Senate Democrats bypassed that rule last session by obtaining unanimous consent from members of both parties without a recorded vote.

The House last week announced plans to delay its own internal rules debate until as late as July. Lovely said the Senate never considered a similar move.

“That was not on the table in the Senate, no. No, we wanted to go through the tradition of doing the rules at the beginning of the session. It gives us stability, it gives the members opportunity to make recommendations, especially based on what we’ve just been through in the last 12, almost 12 months. … We wanted to move forward.”

Amendments to the trio of rules packages are due Monday at 2 p.m. ahead of debate on Thursday.