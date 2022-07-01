BOSTON (SHNS) – Law enforcement agencies would face a more stringent standard to seize personal property in connection with criminal activity, under a bill the Senate passed Thursday.

The bill (S 2944) would require the government to prove by a preponderance of the evidence that the property sought is forfeitable, the standard of proof used by most other states. Senate Majority Leader Cindy Creem said the current Massachusetts standard, probable cause, is lower than the federal standard and the lowest among the states. Approved on a 31-9 vote, the bill moves to the House, where its future is uncertain in the final weeks of formal legislative sessions for the year.

The bill would also prohibit forfeiture by the attorney general or a district attorney of anything worth more than $250, provide a right to counsel for certain people at hearings on petitions to order forfeiture, and would prohibit law enforcement agencies from the “official use” of forfeited items.

Before passing the legislation, senators agreed to a Sen. Becca Rausch amendment calling for a searchable public website tracking seized property, and another from Sen. John Keenan establishing that proceeds from any seized property would be split between the relevant district attorney or attorney general and the local police, to be spent only for specific purposes like jail diversion programs or additional technical equipment.

Minority Leader Bruce Tarr had twice delayed consideration of the bill. The Gloucester Republican offered an unsuccessful amendment that would strike the bill’s right to counsel section and instead commission a study on “the appropriate situations where counsel shall be provided on civil matters based on indigency.”

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni has also voiced opposition to the bill’s language around the right public counsel in forfeiture hearings.