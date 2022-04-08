BOSTON (WWLP) – Senate staffers are continuing their push to unionize, despite very little response from state leaders.

This has been a huge topic of debate here on Beacon Hill. A majority of senate staffers say they want to unionize but so far their requests haven’t been addressed by the senate president. This week senate staffer announced their plans to join the IBEW union, making them only the second group of legislative staffers in the country to do so.

Staffers believe this move would improve their working conditions and provide them with a buffer when issues arise with their bosses.



“We never want to be in a situation where a senator needs to decide between using their time and political capitol for their staff or on behalf of their constituents.” Tara Wilson, Senate Staffer

Senate President Karen Spilka has been pretty quiet on this issue. She released a statement earlier this week noting that the Senate Council is reviewing their proposal. When asked about it on Thursday, she wouldn’t give an update on where that review process stands now.

Critics of the plan say some lawmakers are being hypocritical. The legislature, which frequently promotes collective bargaining rights, has been very quiet on the union push occurring in their own workplace.

Some lawmakers have taken to social media to share their support for senate staffers. The proposal is now in the hands of the senate council.