Senate taking bare necessities approach on transportation

BOSTON (SHNS) – While the Senate prepares to take a different path than the House on legislation outlining future management of the MBTA, the upper chamber’s Transportation Committee chair said lawmakers must find consensus before the MBTA’s Fiscal and Management Control Board expires at the end of the month.

Sen. Joe Boncore told the News Service he is hopeful the two branches will be able to agree on an approach — a process that may require private conference committee negotiations — by June 30. If not, oversight of the T would revert to the Department of Transportation Board of Directors until legislators agree and Gov. Charlie Baker signs off on their proposal for a new panel.

“I’m hoping that doesn’t happen. I think the impacts would be huge,” Boncore said Monday, citing work the MBTA needs to address in the short term on contracts and bond authorizations. “The MassDOT board is a board that is bigger and spread out geographically, and I think it doesn’t meet as often. They haven’t really been wrestling with these issues in a focused manner the same way as the FMCB.”

The Senate will vote Thursday — in its first formal session since adopting new rules for remote voting on Tuesday — on its version of a bill (S 2746) that would create a new, seven-member MBTA Board of Directors to succeed the FMCB.

The legislation also authorizes $300 million in bond funding for the Chapter 90 program that reimburses cities and towns for road and bridge maintenance. Despite the recession and imploding tax revenues, lawmakers are set to increase the amount available in the annual program by $100 million compared to previous years.

In a Monday poll, the Senate Ways and Means Committee voted 15-1 to advance the bill, according to committee chair Sen. Michael Rodrigues’s office. Sen. Nick Collins, a Boston Democrat, voted against the bill, while Republican Sen. Ryan Fattman of Sutton declined to take a position.

Rodrigues’s office said that Boncore did not vote in the poll. Boncore clarified to the News Service that he supports the bill.

The House earlier this session addressed both topics.

In March, about a week before Baker declared an emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic, the House included language extending the current FMCB by three to five years and adding two seats in a major transportation tax bill, but did not give it new authority to hire the MBTA general manager as the Senate proposed.

The House also included the $300 million Chapter 90 funding in an $18 billion transportation borrowing bill.

Boncore said senators decided to pluck the two specific issues from the broader transportation packages because of their time-sensitive nature, noting that a June authorization would be “probably the latest we’ve done the Chapter 90 bond bill.”

“Part of the thinking, at least on these two issues, was that time was certainly of the essence,” he said. “We decided we’d move forward on these two things that are timely and need to be addressed in the short term. As we continue to talk about what COVID has done to our economy, to funding, to federal funding, the conversation around the ($18 billion) bond bill is a fluid one and it’s still being had.” The bond bill, which Baker filed in July, is “still a priority to get done for the Senate this session,” he said.

The tax package is clouded with more uncertainty. Before the pandemic hit, Senate leaders had not offered a clear indication of their plans, expressing support for investing more in the state’s transportation systems without saying how they would treat the tax and fee hikes the House approved.

In April, Senate President Karen Spilka said she is “not certain that now is the time to be talking about taxes” amid a national recession.

Asked about the transportation revenue package Monday, Boncore said the Senate “never looked at that bill as just a tax piece.”

“We looked at it as a policy piece,” he said. “A lot of those policies that the Senate has been working on for a year and a half now are still important, still priorities of the Senate. Obviously after COVID and through COVID, we look at everything through a new lens.”