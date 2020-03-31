Senate task force to address issues Massachusetts faces during virus outbreak

BOSTON (WWLP) – A legislative task force is working to address several issues that the state is facing due to the spread of coronavirus.

Longmeadow State Senator Eric Lesser is a member of the Senate task force that will be working to help small businesses and individuals impacted financially by this ongoing public health crisis.

Senator Lesser and several of his Senate colleagues have been working to identify the scope of this pandemic and what it means for the future of Massachusetts.

Right now, the focus of the senate group remains protecting public health, but now that a federal relief package has been approved, the group will work to distribute that aid as efficiently as possible.

“So, the first priority right now is unpacking that legislation, understanding what that means for our state and very important, getting the money out the door to the public so that our businesses, our employees, our workers are getting help,” said Senator Lesser.

By passing the legislation, Senator Lesser and his legislative colleagues are working to make it easier to distribute federal aid and respond appropriately to the growing number of unemployment claims.

Senator Lesser’s role in responding to a pandemic will continue far beyond the containment of the illness. He will be working on an economic response to help individuals, businesses and the state.