BOSTON (WWLP) – With only 11 days left in session, the Senate plans to vote Thursday on a massive Economic Development Bill.

The $4.3 billion bill is a combination of bonding, ARPA funding, surplus state budget money and tax changes. Investments would be made across a wide range of categories, including health and human services, environmental initiatives and housing.

There are several differences from the $4.2 billion bill that cleared the House unanimously last week. The Senate’s version includes $100 million for electric vehicle rollout and charging infrastructure, $1.39 billion in bond authorizations and $50 million in funding for higher education.

In both the House and Senate’s bill is $500 million in on-time tax rebates for middle income tax filers and another $500 million in permanent tax relief. However, the Senate’s version of the bill would update deductions and credits in time for next year’s tax filing, rather than in 2024 like the House’s version.

The House and Senate would need to come to an agreement on these two bills by July 31st to get it to the Governor in time for signature.