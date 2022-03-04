HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Senate Ways and Means Committee unveiled a revised version of the House-approved Soldiers Home Oversight Bill Thursday, which includes some key changes to the original legislation.

The Senate version would task the Executive Director of Veterans’ Homes and Housing with appointing superintendents and deputy superintendents at the Holyoke and Chelsea soldiers homes.

The new Senate bill would also elevate the Secretary of Veterans Services to a cabinet-level position; a change eliminated from the original proposal for the House-approved bill.

The new bill has officially been placed on the Senate’s March 10 agenda; amendments are due by 2:00 Monday afternoon.

While this is all being debated, the national commander for the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States is visiting the Holyoke Soldiers Home Friday morning, to check up on ongoing improvements. He will be joined by several state VFW leaders, as well as VFW members who helped organize the Holyoke Soldiers Home Coalition.

According to the commander’s office, Friday’s visit will be a “fact-finding opportunity” concerning current challenges at the home, and future construction.