BOSTON (SHNS) – Senate Democrats added $20 million in farm relief and shaved $180 million off the bottom line in their rewrite of a House-approved spending bill that will emerge for a vote Wednesday.

The Senate Ways and Means Committee on Monday recommended a $513 million supplemental budget for fiscal year 2023 in place of the $693 million version the House advanced, teeing up yet another spending plan that will need to be reconciled as legislative leaders struggle to complete an overdue annual state budget.

Most of the funding proposed is identical across both bills: $180 million to support financially strained hospitals in the wake of the pandemic, $100 million for a transfer to the state’s pension fund, $75 million to aid schools facing a sharp rise in special education costs, $60 million for more Department of Transitional Assistance caseworkers and $40 million to cover settlement costs in a police exam discrimination case.

However, the Senate’s bill (S 2426) takes a different approach in several areas.

It calls for $26 million for collective bargaining agreements with public employee unions, while the House’s supplemental budget instead sought $226 million for the same purpose.

Representatives proposed extending the state law that allows simulcast wagering until July 31, 2028, a break from the typical one-year extension state government approves shortly before — or in some cases after — the authorization expires. The Senate bill would instead keep the status quo with just a single-year extension until July 31, 2024.

Senators dropped House language, which the Massachusetts Teachers Association backed, seeking to streamline the hiring process for school nurses amid a shortage. They also added a provision allowing cities and towns to amortize “the amount of its 2024 major disaster related deficit” over fiscal years 2025 through 2027, according to a Senate summary, which does not appear in the House bill.

The other major addition Senate leaders backed is $20 million in “flexible funding” for farm communities where heavy rains in the past few weeks inflicted massive damage to crops and agricultural lands.

Senate President Karen Spilka, Senate Ways and Means Committee Chair Sen. Michael Rodrigues and other top Senate Democrats announced the inclusion of that money during a visit to Hatfield on Monday.

“As we’ve seen, the flooding in this region has just been catastrophic. To say that it’s once in a generation may not even be appropriate. It’s just that catastrophic,” Spilka said, according to a video of the event provided by her office.

The floods, she said, “wiped away a season’s worth of labor and a year’s worth of revenue.”

“In some cases, contamination of the soil may mean years of lost income and production,” Spilka added.

During the House’s debate on the supplemental budget, Rep. Natalie Blais proposed a similar $20 million “Agricultural Disaster Relief Fund,” but top Democrats omitted it from a mega-amendment package after closed-doors deliberations.

The Department of Agricultural Resources estimated last week that about 2,000 acres of crops worth at least $15 million have been lost due to flooding that affected at least 75 Massachusetts farms.

Gov. Maura Healey, who has visited western Massachusetts on several occasions to tour storm damage and meet with affected farmers, has not outlined plans to put state dollars toward relief efforts. Last week, she urged people to contribute to a fundraiser managed by United Way of Central Massachusetts that would support affected farmers.

Both versions of the supplemental budget also feature language related to contract renegotiation for a Maine transmission project connecting hydropower generated in Quebec with the grid in New England.

Officials say allowing developer Avangrid to renegotiate with electric distribution companies could whittle away some of the savings expected to flow to Massachusetts ratepayers, but they argue the tradeoff is necessary to get the project and its myriad benefits back on track following legal upheaval.

The Senate Ways and Means Committee favorably recommended its supplemental budget Monday as a report in part of the House’s version, and the Senate teed it up for consideration at a formal session scheduled for Wednesday. Senators do not face a deadline to file amendments.

Two other bills won the committee’s approval Monday: one creating a process for people experiencing homelessness to acquire a state identification card (S 2251), and another updating how state documents deal with gender identity (S 2207).

Senate Democrats plan to approve those bills at a second formal session Thursday.