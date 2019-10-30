Senator Adam Hinds appointed chair of revenue working group

BOSTON (WWLP) – Senate President Karen Spilka appointed Pittsfield State Senator Adam Hinds to chair the state’s first-ever revenue working group. It’s now Senator Hinds’ job to study of the state’s economy.

The group is made up of financial experts, business owners, and politicians. They meet every few months to share their findings on tax revenue and government spending.

Each person brings their perspective on agriculture, public health, and technology, offering diverse political viewpoints.

“And they all came together and said here’s where we think we can agree and where there’s an important need for change and so we tried to follow that model and that’s an effective way for getting things done in the statehouse,” Senator Hinds said.

The Revenue Working Group said their top priority is making the Massachusetts tax code efficient, fair, and understandable.

Senate President Karen Spilka said the policies they develop will have a major impact on citizens across the Commonwealth while boosting the state’s overall economy.

The group still has a lot of work ahead of them, but they are expected to file something before the end of the legislative session in July.