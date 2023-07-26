BOSTON (SHN)S – Medical experts on Wednesday praised proposals that would nix the religion exemption for vaccinations as they warned about the rise of preventable diseases, such as measles and polio, while parents who do not believe in immunization fiercely opposed them during a contentious public hearing.

Under current state laws, parents and guardians can request a religious exemption — though there’s no official form — by stating in writing that a “vaccine conflicts with the individual’s sincerely held religious belief.”

Bills sponsored by Rep. Andy Vargas and Sen. Edward Kennedy (H 604 / S 1391) would remove that option in an attempt to prevent disease outbreaks in classrooms and provide more protections for students who are immunocompromised and unable to get vaccinated.

The legislation would apply to public, charter and private schools, according to a Kennedy aide. Kennedy, during a Joint Committee on Public Health hearing, said the rising volume of religious exemptions are hindering schools from reaching herd immunity. The situation occurs when a high enough percentage is immune to an infectious disease — including through vaccination or contracting the disease — and there’s “little opportunity” for it to spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“So-called religious exemptions in Massachusetts have risen by an astonishing 500 percent since the 1980s, despite residents’ religious affiliations in the commonwealth decreasing over the same time span,” Kennedy said. “This indicates that many people are taking advantage of the religious exemption and not vaccinating their children because of personal beliefs or misinformation, rather than legitimately deeply held religious concerns. Massachusetts does not allow vaccine exemption for philosophical reasons; using the religious exemption to exempt oneself for getting a vaccine for non-religious reasons is already a violation of the law.”

State data show there were 147 religious exemptions in the 1987-1988 school year, compared to 418 in 2003-04 and 747 in 2011-12. In the most recent school year, there were 813 religious exemptions.