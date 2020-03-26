Senator Comerford leading Massachusetts coronavirus response team

BOSTON (WWLP) — Northampton State Senator Jo Comerford is leading the senate working group that’s addressing coronavirus in Massachusetts.

Senator Comerford and six other state senators were tasked with addressing individual components of the coronavirus.

Members of the Senate working group are working around the clock to identify, prioritize, and make recommendations for responding to the Covid-19 outbreak.

In the midst of a public health crisis, the working group wants to reassure residents that their state government is doing everything they can to keep people safe and healthy.

“I know this is an unbelievably scary time,” Comerford told 22news. “It’s also important for me to say that I know we’re going to emerge from it.”

Longmeadow State Senator Eric Lesser is also a member of the Senate working group. Lesser is currently tasked with looking into the economy and finding ways to boost it.