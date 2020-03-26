1  of  5
Breaking News
US now leads world in confirmed coronavirus cases Town of Amherst confirms positive case of COVID-19 Springfield police officer tested positive for COVID-19 Massachusetts DPH: 2,417 cases of COVID-19, 25 deaths 24 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Westfield
Watch Live
President Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold Thursday briefing

Senator Comerford leading Massachusetts coronavirus response team

Boston Statehouse

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Comerford_Jo_1541602919371.png

BOSTON (WWLP) — Northampton State Senator Jo Comerford is leading the senate working group that’s addressing coronavirus in Massachusetts.

Senator Comerford and six other state senators were tasked with addressing individual components of the coronavirus.

Members of the Senate working group are working around the clock to identify, prioritize, and make recommendations for responding to the Covid-19 outbreak.

In the midst of a public health crisis, the working group wants to reassure residents that their state government is doing everything they can to keep people safe and healthy.

“I know this is an unbelievably scary time,” Comerford told 22news. “It’s also important for me to say that I know we’re going to emerge from it.”

Longmeadow State Senator Eric Lesser is also a member of the Senate working group. Lesser is currently tasked with looking into the economy and finding ways to boost it.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories