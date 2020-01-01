1  of  24
Senator Don Humason holds a perfect voting record

Boston Statehouse

BOSTON (WWLP) – Senator Don Humason will soon be transitioning out of his role at the Statehouse, and his perfect voting record may pose a threat to the candidates eyeing his seat.

Senator Humason spent 17-years in the state legislature, and during his six years in the Senate, he never missed a roll call vote.

Roll call votes are often called when difficult or controversial bills are being considered.

The only Republican in the western Massachusetts delegation didn’t shy away from his voting record saying, “I did my best to make sure those on Beacon Hill did not forget about us folks out in Western Mass, and even with my long drives on the Pike, I am proud to say that I never missed a roll call vote.”

Senator Humason represented the interests of more than 11 western Massachusetts communities, earning himself a spot on the ethics committee, the ways and means committee and the public health committee to name a few.

Senator Humason’s last day in the legislature will be on January 6. He is currently preparing to take over as Mayor of Westfield.

