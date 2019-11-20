Senator Humason bids farewell to his seat after 17 years of service

BOSTON (WWLP) – After serving 17 years in the state legislature, Senator Don Humason is bidding farewell to his senate colleagues but not before he votes on several key bills.

Senator Humason began serving at the statehouse in 2002 when he was first elected as the state representative of Westfield. He earned a spot on the ethics committee, the ways and means committee, and the public health committee to name a few.

After winning a seat in the State Senate in 2013, Humason began to represent the interests of more than 11 western Massachusetts communities.

“My goal has been to bring the western part of the state to Boston so that people down here at the statehouse didn’t forget that we existed out in western Massachusetts. Whether that was small towns like Russell, Tolland, or Montgomery, or cities like Holyoke, or Westfield, or Chicopee, I felt like we had a story to tell,” Senator Humason said.

During his time in the legislature, Senator Humason maintained a perfect voting record, including the bills being considered today such as like distracted driving, and major education reforms.

Senator Humason will be his new role as Mayor of Westfield on January 6.