BOSTON (SHNS) – Residents with limited English-speaking skills could gain expanded access to state benefits if agencies were required to provide multilingual resources and services, Sen. Sal DiDomenico said as he pleaded with legislative staffers and interns Wednesday to help prioritize what he characterized as urgent proposals designed to alleviate language barriers.

Those benefits are a necessity, said DiDomenico, who lamented the prospect of needing to advocate for his bill and accompanying pitches from Reps. Carlos González and Adrian Madaro (S 1990 / H 3084) in another two years as he outlined the slim percentage of bills that advance each session. Lawmakers are proud to deliver aid to communities, yet stop short of removing language roadblocks in front of their constituents, DiDomenico, an Everett Democrat said.

About 6,000 bills get filed each session, and 5,000 are “pretty good,” DiDomenico said. But only a “small number” emerge from committee and end up on the floor, he said. While lawmakers “love support” for their bills, DiDomenico said that “doesn’t get things done.”

“We support a lot of things, and we pass very little, so we need you to make this a priority,” DiDomenico said at the briefing, hosted by the Mass Speaks Coalition, which includes the Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition, Massachusetts Law Reform Institute, Massachusetts Appleseed Center for Law and Justice, and the Justice Center of Southeast Massachusetts. “We need our legislators, your offices to tell the leadership team, the leadership of the committees, we want to get this out of committee quickly, we want to get this to the floor — we want to get some action on this bill.”

The bills have yet to be scheduled for a hearing, though Gloribel Rivas, Madaro’s chief of staff, thanked Rep. Antonio Cabral, the House co-chair of the Joint Committee on State Administration and Regulatory Oversight,” for his “helpful feedback.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Rivas said she had to translate hundreds of unemployment insurance applications in the East Boston district.

“While I was fortunate to be able to help those I did, I know there are many others across the state who likely never received the full benefits and services they deserved because they cannot access the necessary information in a language they understood,” Rivas said. “I’m also acutely aware that these challenges began far before the pandemic and extend far beyond the unemployment insurance system.”

The State Administration and Regulatory Oversight panel reported the bills favorably last June, but they stalled out in the House and Senate Ways and Means committees.

Under the bills, 12 public-facing state agencies — like the Department of Children and Families, MassHealth, the Registry of Motor Vehicles, and the Department of Unemployment Assistance — would be initially required to provide “equal access” to services, programs and activities, including for people with limited English proficiency.

That includes offering oral interpretation services and written translation of important documents into Arabic, Cape Verdean Creole, Chinese, French, Haitian Creole, Khmer, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and “any other languages deemed necessary,” according to the legislation.

Nearly one in ten Massachusetts residents are considered to have limited English proficiency, the coalition said.

Federal law requires that entities receiving federal funding provide language access — but it doesn’t let people sue if they don’t get that access, said Iris Coloma-Gaines, the statewide language access attorney at the Massachusetts Law Reform Institute. But Coloma-Gaines said the state legislation would give residents that right to private action, meaning they could go to court directly without needing to first file a complaint with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination, which has a years-long backlog.

Parents who lost custody of their children to DCF can seek redress, for example, if they receive action plans that are in English and are sent to parenting classes that are also all in English, Coloma-Gaines said.

“How can you possibly get your kids back in your life? If you’re not afforded a real fair opportunity to try because of the language barrier, that would be a reason to file a lawsuit against DCF and say under this statute, you were supposed to do A, B and C, and you did not do that,” Coloma-Gaines said in an interview.

Agencies would need to develop language access plans to ensure services are available for all residents, including people who are deaf or hard of hearing, and collect demographic data to gauge any potential language barriers to securing government assistance. The proposals call for language access coordinators to ensure that agencies comply with the legislation — and agencies must also have a “sufficient” number of bilingual and multilingual employees in public-facing roles.

Momentum has been growing in recent months to pass the “common sense” legislation, DiDomenico said in an interview.

“We’re working with leadership on both sides to talk to them about the bill,” DiDomenico said. “Obviously there’s a lot of bills that are happening right now, a lot of things happening in the Senate and the House with a budget conference committee, and with bills that are coming out of committee. We’re hopeful that end of the day, people will see this as an important bill to get passed.”