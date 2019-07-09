Senator Lesser aims to protect privacy of drivers

BOSTON (WWLP) – Longmeadow State Senator Eric Lesser has filed a bill to prevent law enforcement from using the data collected on the Mass Pike against Massachusetts drivers.

Senate Bill 161 was originally filed in 2016 following the installation of all-electronic tolls along the Mass Pike.

The tolls take snapshots of drivers’ license plates at various points along the Pike, collecting the speed and location of vehicles along with date and time stamps.

Senator Lesser believes this information could allow the state to track people.

“Look the electronic tolling has been great in so many ways, I use it almost everyday, it’s convenient it’s fast but it does raise questions about electronic surveillance,” Senator Lesser said. “I think we’re living in a time where privacy is really in the front and center and we need to make sure there’s laws on the books to protect that privacy.”

There are 16 toll gantries along the Mass Pike, giving law enforcement the ability to track how long it takes for drivers to get from one to the other.

Senator Lesser’s bill would allow law enforcement to use that information if there was a threat to life or public safety emergency but he says the main reason he filed the bill was to prevent them from ticketing drivers for speeding and other road violations.

Many public officials joined Senator Lesser to support this bill and provide proper legal safeguards before drivers’ privacy rights are violated.

The Committee didn’t vote on the bill Monday, but if it receives a favorable review it could go up for a full vote on the House floor before the end of the legislative session.