Senator Markey condemns US Supreme Court for recent Texas abortion ban, calls for court expansion

BOSTON (WWLP) – Senator Ed Markey was in Boston Wednesday to condemn the Supreme Court for refusing to block a Texas law that bans abortions after six weeks.

“We should not be here today, this should not be happening in 2021,” said Markey.

Markey wants to expand the Supreme Court to protect Roe v. Wade #wwlp pic.twitter.com/bFX4tqnFEX — Jodi Reed WWLP (@JReedTV) September 8, 2021

Markey has been a long time advocate for reproductive rights here in the Commonwealth and at the U.S. Capitol.

He was joined by pro-choice organizations from across the state to call for an end to the filibuster. That way, the Supreme Court could be expanded from nine justices to thirteen, which Markey says would codify Roe V. Wade protections for all Americans.