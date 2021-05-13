Senator to Cape tourists: Pack your masks

BOSTON (SHNS) – As visitors from out-of-state and other parts of Massachusetts plan summer travel to Cape Cod, Sen. Julian Cyr wants to make sure they know to pack their masks along with bathing suits and sunscreen.

Cyr said Thursday that while most seasonal visitors to the Cape come from New England, New Jersey and New York — places where public health precautions have been similar to those in Massachusetts — travelers from other parts of the country may be used to different sets of rules.

“We welcome you with open arms on the Cape and Islands, but please while you are on our turf you must play by our rules,” Cyr said on a call with other members of the region’s COVID-19 response task force.

Those rules, he said, include wearing face-coverings indoors and when distance cannot be maintained outside, even when fully vaccinated. He asked that visitors show respect for the workers in local businesses, which in some cases will have only recently reopened.

Cyr’s comments were made before the CDC on Thursday said fully vaccinated Americans were safe to stop wearing masks indoors and outdoors, in most cases.