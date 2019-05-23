Senators edge closer to agreeing on state budget

BOSTON (WWLP) – After three days of debate, Massachusetts senators are close to agreeing on how to spend the $42.7 billion state budget.

On Tuesday, legislators began reviewing more than 200 budget amendments which would direct funding to things like education, transportation, and infrastructure projects.

Many of the western Massachusetts lawmakers said their goal this session is to make sure state funding is directed to people in their district.

“We’ve increased rural school aid by $1 million this year and last year was the first year we had it. This has been a good year for education funding in general, we’re $68 million over the governor’s budget request this year,” Senator Hinds said.

Western Massachusetts lawmakers also worked to increase funding for community development projects and public health initiatives.

“So we’re going to have an amendment today that we’re going to be debating to get some more money into the Narcan bulk purchasing program so that our local community groups, our local cities, and towns will be equipped with Narcan to save lives,” Senator Lesser said.

Legislators also want to reinvest in many downtown areas by offering more affordable housing options and job training programs.

Another big win for western Massachusetts was money approved to study the east-west rail service connecting Springfield to Boston which would ultimately open up opportunities for residents all across the state.

State senators are expected to finish their budget deliberations on Thursday around 8 p.m. or 9 p.m.

