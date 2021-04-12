Senior vaccination push

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

BOSTON (SHNS) – In one week, all adults will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine regardless of their age or health status and federal officials are making a late push to get any still-unvaccinated seniors to get the shots before the pool of eligible people expands significantly.

“By this time next week, all adults across the country will be eligible for their vaccine. This means that there has never been a better time than now for seniors and those eligible to make appointments for their shots,” White House COVID-19 advisor Andy Slavitt said during a Monday press briefing. “Make an appointment today and if you have someone in your life, particularly a senior, who has not gotten a shot yet, reach out and see what help they need.”

Slavitt said 78 percent of Americans older than 65 have had at least their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. As of the middle of last week, about 81.7 percent of Massachusetts residents 65 or older had received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Department of Public Health.