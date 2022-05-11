BOSTON (WWLP) – The Mass Senior Action Council gathered outside the State House Wednesday to advocate for the expansion of the Medicare asset limit.

Mass Senior Action say they’ve already made strides in the Governor’s office, the House and Senate, and now they’re hoping for a grand slam. Seniors lobbied at the State House Wednesday, looking to strike out the Medicare asset limit. They’re saying the bases are loaded and they just need one more hit to make it home.

Currently, the Medicare asset limit is approximately $16,000 for an individual and $25,000 for a couple. Senator DiDomenico filed an amendment to the Senate budget to expand the asset limit, helping seniors facing hardships afford health care.

“We’re not talking about wealthy seniors, we’re talking about low income seniors who have very modest savings, and we’re asking the legislator to expand the asset limit. So that seniors can maintain some of those savings, have it for unexpected expenses,” said Carolyn Villers, Executive Director of the MA Senior Action Council.

This wouldn’t just affect health care costs, President of Mass Senior Action Edna Pruce said there would be a trickle down effect, “It would enable me, who owns a house, if I had to get any repairs done, or anything went out on me, to be able to repair.”

Massachusetts may be a leader in healthcare, but the Mass Senior Action Council feel like seniors have been left behind, “For it’s one, two three strikes you’re out at the ol’ ball game!”

In keeping with the baseball theme, while lobbying the seniors also dropped off cracker jacks.