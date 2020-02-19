Servicemen honored on Iwo Jima Day

FILE – In this Feb. 23, 1945 file photo, U.S. Marines of the 28th Regiment, 5th Division, raise a U.S. flag atop Mount Suribachi, Iwo Jima. Strategically located 660 miles from Tokyo, the Pacific island became the site of one of the bloodiest, most famous battles of World War II against Japan. (AP Photo/Joe Rosenthal, […]

BOSTON, (WWLP) — Military members held a ceremony at the Statehouse Wednesday to honor the brave men and women who fought in the battle of Iwo Jima.

Heroes are exactly what they are, and Wednesday they were not just recognized for the sacrifices they made for this country, they were also praised for their hard work and dedication by some of the state’s top elected officials.

Today marks the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima. In 1945, the Marine Corp landed on the island of Iwo Jima as part of a strategic plan to gain access to Japanese-controlled airfields. That plan shaped the outcome of WWII.

During the ceremony, former service members were given the chance to talk about their experiences in battle.

“Several folks talked about the fact that the thing many of those men worry about is that they will be forgotten,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “I think the commentary today and the size of the crowd and everything else makes pretty clear that no one’s ever going to forget about what happened then.”

Awards were given to the service members who fought in Iwo Jima. Patriots owner, Robert Kraft, was also in attendance and was recognized for his charitable donations that benefit thousands of veterans each year.

Iwo Jima Day gives us all a chance to thank the soldiers who helped create and protect the country that we know today.