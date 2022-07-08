BOSTON (WWLP) – The Baker Administration announced in May a settlement had been reached related to the COVID-19 outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers’ home.

22News is working for you with the latest on that settlement.

We all remember the deadly COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 at the Holyoke Soldiers Home that took the lives of at least 76 veterans. Their families are now a step closer to receiving their settlement. In May, a $56 million deal was struck to settle a class-action lawsuit put forward by the veterans and the families of loved ones affected by the outbreak.

Included in the lawsuit were Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders and former Superintendent Bennet Walsh, who was appointed by Governor Baker. A bill that will fund that lawsuit was filed by the Governor in June. It passed in the house, and just yesterday passed in the Senate.

The $56 million will be divided up between veterans and veteran estates who had COVID-19 and survived, as well as those who died from the virus up until June 23, 2020. Estates of deceased veterans will receive at least $400,000, and veterans who got sick but survived will receive at least $10,000.

“Obviously, it goes without saying that no dollar amount in the world is ever going to bring back their loved one so, but if it can begin to provide some type of comfort, albeit in the financial sense, I think it’s a good thing for the families,” said Senator John Velis of Westfield.

At the end of April, the office of the Inspector General released a scathing report targeting leadership, management, and oversight at the home.

In March, a conference committee was appointed to reconcile the differences between the soldiers’ home reform bills that both branches passed. A bill has yet to emerge from that conference committee.

The bill funding the lawsuit could be signed by the governor as early as next week.