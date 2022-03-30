BOSTON (SHNS) – If National Grid goes through with its sale of Rhode Island’s Narragansett Electric Company, Massachusetts ratepayers will not be on the hook to cover $29 million in annual costs that are currently being divided among the states that National Grid serves, Attorney General Maura Healey said Tuesday.

National Grid owns electric companies in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New York, and spreads the costs of some of its more centralized services (like its legal department, customer service arm, finance office and more) across its territory.

But if the sale of Narragansett Electric is approved, “the loss of Rhode Island as a sharing partner for these costs would result in millions of dollars in additional costs that Massachusetts consumers would ultimately have to pay,” the attorney general’s office said. Healey announced that her office has reached a settlement with the utility company under which National Grid would either mitigate or absorb the $29 million in added costs annually and would provide a one-time $7.9 million credit to customers to account for projected increases in those shared services costs between the start of the settlement and the next state regulatory review of the utility’s rates.

“Massachusetts families should not be forced to shoulder millions of dollars in extra costs for their utility services from this sale,” Healey said. “We are pleased to have secured a resolution that not only protects customers from higher rates but provides additional benefits during a time of need.”

The terms of the settlement will only take effect if National Grid’s sale of Narragansett Electric to Pennsylvania-based PPL Corp. is approved. The transaction was approved by Rhode Island regulators but is being challenged by the Rhode Island attorney general’s office. An early March ruling from the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, which granted Healey’s request for a stay of a necessary Department of Public Utilities order, put the deal on an indefinite hold, the Providence Journal reported.