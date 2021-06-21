Several new procedures in effect at Massachusetts RMV since deadly NH motorcycle accident

FILE – In this June 24, 2019, file photo, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, of West Springfield, Mass., stands during his arraignment in district court in Springfield, Mass. Zhukovskyy, is charged in the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a fiery June 21 collision on a rural highway in Randolph, N.H. A trial is scheduled for November 2020. A defense motion seeking a bail hearing, filed Friday, March 27, 2020 and made public Tuesday, March 31, said the state recently disclosed a report from an independent accident reconstruction firm, which shows the state police initial assessment “was deeply flawed.” (Don Treeger/The Republican via AP, Pool, File)

BOSTON (WWLP) – It’s been two years since a West Springfield man killed seven motorcyclists in a fiery crash in New Hampshire.

That crash caused a lot of structural changes in the RMV including who oversees out of state violations and who’s responsible for suspending licenses.

Back in 2019, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was allegedly under the influence of Heroin and Cocaine when he lost control of his vehicle, crashing into seven people on motorcycles. Zhukovskyy had previously been charged with an OUI in Connecticut and even though his violation was sent to officials at the Massachusetts RMV, his license was never suspended.

When the incident first happened, the Registrar at the time, Erin Devaney, stepped down from her position but that was just the start of several reforms that the RMV would under go. The Department of Transportation put a new procedure in place for handling out of state violations and an independent auditor now oversees the entire process.

Another new procedure at the RMV is the processing distracted driving violations and since the program has been implemented in February of 2020, more than 400,000 warnings have been filed.