Several state lawmakers disappointed in Gov. Baker’s decision to not issue mask mandate

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Baker announced additional protection for the state’s hospital system Tuesday but his decision not to reinstate an indoor mask mandate is receiving tons of pushback from lawmakers on Beacon Hill.

Right after the Governor’s announcement, lawmakers met with healthcare professional via Zoom. They all expressed their disappointment with the Governor’s response to the Omicron variant and they put pressure on him to bring back the indoor mask mandate.

State Senator Becca Rausch and 18 of her colleagues sent a letter to Governor Baker this week urging him to take bold leadership on the mask wearing issue, “We need action and leadership now and for the entire state, not just for cities with mayors willing to step up and lead the charge with COVID without meaningful preventive measures from the state.”

Health professionals on Tuesday’s zoom call also want to see the state improve testing for COVID-19. They are calling on the Baker administration to set up 24/7 walk in testing centers and promise residents that PCR test results will be delivered within 24 hours.

The Governor has not responded to their demands yet but lawmakers at the State House are hoping to work together on this issue so that residents in every corner of the Commonwealth remains safe this holiday season.