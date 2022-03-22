LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The state legislature is right in the middle of budget season and lawmakers will soon consider a request from the Massachusetts Sheriff’s Association.

The pandemic brought a whole new set of challenges to the Commonwealth and as a result there was a spike in substance use and mental health disorders. To address that in Hampden County, Sheriff Nick Cocchi has been running a successful re-entry program but in order for that program to continue, he said he’s going to need a little bit more money.

On Monday, Sheriff Cocchi testified in front of the Ways and Means Committee to urge them to pass Governor Baker’s budget. If approved the plan would give $689 million to the 14 county sheriffs in Massachusetts. Even though there has been a decline in the prison population, Sheriff Cocchi told 22News that the need for things like mental health services and substance use prevention has actually gone up.

Sheriff Nick Cocchi said, “I would just ask that people not look at the count as dropping and our budgets as rising because that does not equate to good correctional practices and it certainly does not portray into good public safety.”

If lawmakers approve the Governor’s budget the programs would continue to be funded at their current levels. However, Massachusetts Sheriffs hope to see more money from the state to be able to expand their medication assisted treatment program which provides inmates with Suboxone to treat their opioid addiction.

To put it into perspective, the number of inmates seeking mental health treatment was 11% in 2019. Today that number is 53%. Those that work in the correctional space say this funding is needed now.