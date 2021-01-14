Sheriffs gearing up for vaccine administration

BOSTON (SHNS) – Massachusetts sheriffs, who run county jails and houses of correction, are ramping up for Monday’s start of COVID-19 vaccinations in those facilities.

According to the Massachusetts Sheriffs’ Association, it has been preparing by working with state officials and Dr. Alysse Wurcel, its resident infectious disease specialist.

“Our mandate is for the safe custody and care of those remanded to us by the courts, but we also have a critical responsibility for the health and safety of the men and women who deliver on that mandate,” said Suffolk County Sheriff Steven Tompkins, the newly elected president of the association. “These vaccinations protect both our incarcerated populations and the people who oversee their safety, which ultimately protects the health and safety of the general public.”

Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi said he hopes the vaccinations will mark a turning point.

“I think it’s important that correctional staff and the people in our care and custody are offered the COVID vaccine at the same time, not only from a medical standpoint to maximize immunity, but to build trust,” he said. “The vaccine is the subject of some skepticism, but I am encouraged by the science. And I’m hopeful that our staff and the people whose health and safety we are responsible for will continue to be accepting of it through education and seeing others around them be inoculated.”

Wurcel said that based on her discussions, some people are interested in the vaccine and others have questions.

“Even with all of the prevention, testing, and mitigation strategies in place, people who are in jail and prison represent one of the highest-risk populations,” she said. “I am excited to work closely with the sheriffs to plan an equitable roll-out of the vaccine to their staff and all of the people in custody.”