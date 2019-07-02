Short-term rental taxes go into effect across the Commonwealth

BOSTON (WWLP) – Short-term rental prices are going up in Massachusetts.

As of Monday, the cost of short term rentals increased across the state, It’s aimed at lodging offered through platforms like Airbnb.

Governor Charlie Baker signed the short-term rental tax law in December, but it went into effect July first.

It could add quite a bit to your bill. For instance: One week at a two-bedroom cottage on Nantucket, listed at $547 a night plus fees, would have $398 in short-term rental taxes added to the weekly bill.

Lawmakers believe the taxes will hit consumers directly, but the tax is not applied across the board.

Units rented for 14 days or fewer in a calendar year are exempt from the new tax. The tax is also not required if the total rent is less than $15 per day.

Lawmakers said the new tax will generate about $28 million in revenue, boosting education and transportation funding in communities across the Commonwealth.

Governor Baker, who often opposes new taxes, called this an opportunity to level the playing field for short-term rental operators.