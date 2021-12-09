Should gender reassignment surgery be covered by insurance?

BOSTON (WWLP) – Right now, transgender people all across the country are forced to pay out of pocket if they want reassignment surgery. Lawmakers in Massachusetts believe that dated way of thinking needs to change.

The financial services committee met Thursday to consider house bill 40-79 ‘An Act relative to trans-inclusive health care.’ What the bill would do is require health insurance companies to pay for a portion of reassignment surgeries. It costs around $25,000 for genital reconstruction surgery and about $10,000 for breast removal or implants.

The bill also require insurance companies to cover a portion of the mental health services that transgender people receive while they are undergoing their reassignment, which can run up to $200 per session. Currently, the bill only has two co-sponsors but supporters are hoping to see it pass through the committee so it can be put up for a full vote before the end of the session.

During Thursday’s hearing, 22News didn’t hear any testimony in opposition to this bill but several people took to social media to express their issues with it. They want committee members to vote against it because they don’t want taxpayers to foot the bill for gender reassignment surgeries for people who may be on Mass Health.