Should marijuana billboards be banned in Massachusetts?

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts lawmakers have filed a bill to ban marijuana billboards.

Much like what happened with cigarette advertising, lawmakers want to ban billboards from advertising for both marijuana and alcohol.

When a billboard advertising for the popular marijuana locator ‘weed maps’ popped up on a school bus stop in the City of Haverhill, Senator Dizoglio sprung into action.

She knew that young children were being exposed to this content on a daily basis so she filed a bill that would restrict certain advertisements.

The billboard was eventually moved but the problem of advertising 21 plus products in certain areas continues to be an issue across the state.

Sen. Dizoglio said, “I filed this bill as a conversation starter and during the hearing today as you were able to see we were able to talk about the need to address invasive advertisements on all accounts whether it be marijuana dispensaries, whether it be alcohol billboards or whether it be other substances.”

Last year the legislature passed a bill that would restrict where billboards targeting the 21 and older crowd could be placed. That policy has been hard to enforce so lawmakers are hoping to take the advertising restrictions a step further.

Supporters of the bill say they are working with the Cannabis Control Commission to try and get this policy changed.