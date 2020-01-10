Should Massachusetts move forward with opening safe drug consumption sites?

BOSTON (WWLP) – Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone is going against federal law by pushing for a ‘safe drug consumption site’ in his community and his reasoning for doing so, to save lives.

Mayor Curtatone has been a long-time advocate for public health resources. When faced with a drug epidemic in his community, he knew that he had to explore other options to help residents overcome addiction.

Curtatone met with public officials from Quebec where three drug consumption facilities are currently located.

He saw that there was a decline in the number of drug overdose deaths, which alleviated pressure on the city’s emergency rooms, something that he believes would benefit the communities he represents.

“We need to take on a utilize tools that again are bold and different that protect people that save lives and reduce harm,” Mayor Curtaton said.

The U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Andrew Lelling has threatened federal prosecution for anyone who opens safe consumption sites in Massachusetts, but that hasn’t deterred Mayor Curtatone from moving forward with his plans.

Mayor Curtatone said he hopes to open a drug consumption facility by the end of 2020.