BOSTON (WWLP) – Housing costs across the state are skyrocketing.

Almost 30 years ago, voters approved a ballot question banning rent control but now efforts in Boston and on Beacon Hill are looking to bring that measure back.

Nearly four months ago, the Boston City Council approved Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s plan to bring rent control back to the city. However, it needs to go through the legislature, which seems to be in no rush to hear the measure.

At the end of June, several home rule petitions were heard but the Joint Committee on Housing did not include the Boston proposal. They also left it off the docket for a hearing occurring next week.

Now, the Boston petition would limit how much Boston landlords could raise rent to, 6% plus the change in the consumer price index, with a maximum of 10%.

Paul Craney of the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance does not believe rent control is the way forward, “Individuals should be able to save their money, buy property and if they want to rent it out, dictate their own terms for their nest egg investment. Government shouldn’t come in and control those terms on how they can rent out their own property.”

There is also a statewide measure to bring rent control back. That bill would allow individual municipalities to enact rent control.

Senator Pat Jehlen is a sponsor of that bill and she said in a statement on rent control, “It can help potential homeowners compete with investors for housing, and does nothing to slow new housing production. It is important, now, more than ever, to allow communities the choice on how to address displacement with a tool like rent stabilization.”

That bill has also not been scheduled for a hearing. WWLP reached out to Mayor Michelle Wu’s office for comment, but we had not heard back by Friday afternoon.