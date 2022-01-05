Should you quarantine for 5 or 10 days after testing positive for COVID-19?

BOSTON (WWLP) – Thousands of people in Massachusetts are testing positive for COVID-19 each day but most of them say they are confused by the changes in the quarantine guidelines.

If you were able to get your hands on a COVID-19 test you are one of the lucky ones. But what if that test comes back positive? Should you quarantine for five or ten days? Those are questions that the public health committee is working to answer and they want state leaders to create a clear road map that residents can follow so they can return to work safely.

Last week, the federal government shortened the quarantine time for COVID positive residents to just five days. Massachusetts has adopted the new guidelines and says COVID-19 positive residents can leave quarantine on day five if they are not showing symptoms. After leaving quarantine, residents are asked to wear a mask around others for at least another five days.

22News got the chance to speak with members of the public health committee about this new guidance.

“The guidance that came from the CDC wreaks havoc for parents of children too young and there are many in this Commonwealth. What’s a parent to do if the child can’t go back to preschool, but the parent is supposed to go back to work,” said Senator Becca Rausch of Norfolk.

If you have been in contact with someone who has tested positive, you are urged get a test as soon as possible and wear your mask around others. If you were exposed but are fully vaccinated and boosted, you don’t have to quarantine but wearing a mask is highly encouraged.