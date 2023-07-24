BOSTON (SHNS) – With a fiscal 2024 budget compromise seemingly nowhere on the horizon, the House’s top negotiator asked the Healey administration Monday to consider filing a second interim budget to keep state services and payrolls funded beyond July.

House Ways and Means Chair Aaron Michlewitz said conference committee members are concerned about the existing interim budget expiring next week, as negotiators struggle to strike a deal on an annual budget that was due July 1. Democrats began talks on a compromise budget in early June.

“We’re certainly been working diligently on this, but we still have a ways to go and aren’t there yet,” Michlewitz told the News Service Monday afternoon. “Certainly the time has come to start considering” filing an interim budget, the North End Democrat said, describing the tactic as “fiscally responsible.”

Michlewitz declined to outline disagreements among conferees, who negotiate privately, saying he couldn’t get into “nuts and bolts of the negotiations.” Asked if August was a target for a budget accord, Michlewitz said he’s “hopeful to get it done as quickly as possible” but did not specify any timeline.

The House and Senate budgets contain substantial differences in their use of new income surtax dollars to fund new education and transportation investments. The House’s budget would legalize online lottery sales unlike the Senate’s, and a policy provision in only the Senate’s budget would allow all high school students regardless of immigration status to qualify for in-state tuition at public colleges and universities.

The budget holdup is complicating planning for people and groups across the state.

“All the agencies are certainly waiting for us to be finished,” Michlewitz said. “I’d certainly like to be finished; I think I can speak for my counterpart (Senate Ways and Means Chairman Michael Rodrigues), he’d like to be finished. I think we’d all like to be finished, but I think there is still a lot of work to do.”

Rodrigues did not immediately respond to News Service questions about the budget status.

Conferees are “making trades back and forth” every day in private conversations, which are sometimes done in person and via Zoom but “mostly by phone,” Michlewitz said. Michlewitz said he spoke with Rodrigues a “handul of times” over the weekend.

In a phone call with Administration and Finance Secretary Matthew Gorzkowicz earlier Monday, Michlewitz said he asked for information about “cash flow and of execution” for the original interim budget. Michlewitz said understanding the “timing mechanism” is important as Beacon Hill lawmakers figure out their timeline for passing the full budget or needing to approve another interim budget.

“I don’t want to speak for him, but I think they have to, I think they have to file at some point,” Michlewitz said of a second interim budget coming from the Healey administration. “So I think that, you know, we’re getting to that point.”

Asked whether he’s been in contact with Gov. Maura Healey about the overdue budget, Michlewitz responded, “No, not really.”

“Offhanded conversations, you know, at events and stuff like that,” Michlewitz said. “Obviously she wants to know how it’s going, and I say we’re working.” Michlewitz said “more of the conversations have been through” Gorzkowicz, Healey’s budget chief.

Meanwhile, negotiations are ongoing for tax relief, including Healey’s signature proposal to expand the child and family tax credit. Healey has also stressed the need to boost Massachusetts’ competitiveness by raising the estate tax threshold and slashing the short-term capital gains tax rate.

“Some of those conversations have been intertwined because of the amount of money that we both put aside in the FY ’24 budget,” said Michlewitz, who’s also leading tax relief deliberations with Rodrigues.

State government operations and services are currently being funded by a $6.66 billion interim budget that has enough money to reach roughly the end of July, though officials have said the tap will not instantly turn off when the calendar flips to Aug. 1.

Before Michlewitz made public his request for another time-buying placeholder budget, Healey and her deputies had avoided committing to another interim spending plan. It wasn’t immediately clear how the Healey administration would respond to the ask.

Former Gov. Charlie Baker signed three interim budgets in 2020, when the Legislature took its time to chart a course during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, before approving a final annual plan in December. Otherwise, Beacon Hill has needed only a single interim budget almost every year.

In 2019, then-Speaker Robert DeLeo asked Baker on July 15 to file another interim budget — sometimes referred to as a “one-twelfth” because it covers roughly a single month — to buy negotiators more time. Baker declined, and Democrats struck a deal on July 21.

Democrats who wield supermajority margins in both chambers have made a habit of finishing their negotiations on the annual budget in July, in the process blowing past the start of the fiscal year and ranking among only a handful of states that fail to complete the budgeting process on time.

This year, they are poised for tardiness that surpasses even their own standards.

Three years ago, deliberations on the fiscal year 2021 budget stretched into December while state government grappled with pandemic upheaval. But other than that outlier, overdue budget talks until this year had not stretched past July 23 in more than two decades, according to research from the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation.

To find a non-pandemic budget delayed more than the latest version, you’d have to go back to 2001, when lawmakers finished negotiating a budget with $650 million in spending cuts at 11:58 p.m. on Nov. 21, barely meeting a deadline to get the bill to the floor before formal sessions ended for the year.