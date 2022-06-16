BOSTON (SHNS) – Assistant district attorney Janine Simonian, who started her legal career just over two decades ago as a law clerk, was nominated Wednesday by Gov. Charlie Baker to serve as a District Court judge.

Simonian, a 2003 New England School of Law graduate, has worked since 2013 as an assistant DA in Hampden County, specializing in that office’s Domestic Violence and Adult Sexual Assault Unit.

Prior to that, she worked as an assistant DA in the Northwestern office. She started her career in 2001 as a law clerk for Ronald Wysocki, before joining Geary and Associates in 2004.

According to Baker’s office, Simonian previously served on the Norris Elementary 6th Grade Committee, and played roles with the KEVS Foundation Annual Hockey Tournament and coaching youth soccer in Southampton.