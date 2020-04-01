Situation at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home a priority for lawmakers

BOSTON (WWLP) – In Massachusetts, there are dozens of programs to help veterans with everything from food and water to housing and transportation.

Tuesday, the governor said containing the situation at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke is the state’s short-term priority, so resources are now being shipped in prevent more cases of COVID-19 from popping up.

Governor Charlie Baker and local lawmakers both said they want to get to the bottom of this and find out why it took more than 10 deaths to release certain information.

The Govenor and HHS secretary Marylou Sudders said today that their short term priority is to manage the spread of coronavirus at the soldiers home in Holyoke.

Recent data shows that 256 residents currently reside at the Holyoke facility including 232 residents in long-term care. So far, 13 deaths have been confirmed, and at least six of them were due to COVID-19.

“This can not happen,” said Rep. John Velis. “Something went wrong, we need to figure out what happened and ensure that it never happens again.”

On Tuesday, the state’s first mobile testing unit was deployed in Holyoke to test every single resident and staff. Personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies will be made available in the facility to prevent further community spread.

Organizations like the VFW and the VA are also stepping in to provide personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies to the state’s Soldiers’ Homes. So far 13 people have died in the Holyoke facility, and at least six of them are the direct result of COVID-19.

“Those veterans have already given so much for their country, and we’re so sorry for their loss,” said Bill Lebeau. “This tragic and difficult situation though only enhances the importance of following the guidelines put out by the authorities regarding this terrible pandemic.”

The state’s veterans’ organizations have been working around the clock to provide current and former military members with what they need to get through this pandemic.

That includes, food, housing, medical care, mental health resources and so much more.