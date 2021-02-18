SJC names new trial court administrator

BOSTON (SHNS) – Justices of the state’s highest court promoted John Bello to administrator of the Massachusetts Trial Court, elevating him to a role where he will oversee the day-to-day functioning of the courts amid a pandemic that has upended judicial operations.

Bello, who has served as associate court administrator since December 2017, will take over the top job starting March 1, the Supreme Judicial Court announced Thursday.

He will succeed Jonathan Williams, who departed in December after more than three years in the role.

“This past year, the Trial Court has significantly expanded remote capabilities and operations to meet the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Bello said in a statement. “I have worked closely with Chief Justice Paula Carey to ensure that operations have flowed smoothly and look forward to our continued work ahead.”

In a statement, SJC Chief Justice Kimberly Budd praised Bello’s “in-depth understanding of the operations and functioning of the Trial Court.”

Before he became the associate court administrator, Bello spent four years as the Trial Court’s director of facilities management and capital planning. He also worked for more than a decade in a range of roles at the Massachusetts Port Authority.

The administrator position has existed for the Trial Court since 2011, and it is tasked with managing administrative functions ranging from budget preparation to information technology to labor relations.