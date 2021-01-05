Slots owner gives $1M to Barstool Relief Fund

BOSTON (SHNS) – The fund that Barstool Sports started to help restaurants, bars and small businesses that are facing financial ruin as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic restrictions got a big boost Tuesday from Penn National Gaming, the company that owns and operates Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville.

Penn, which one year ago bought a 36 percent equity stake in Barstool to be its exclusive sports gaming partner, contributed $1 million to The Barstool Fund and pushed the fund’s total to about $18.5 million.

So far, the fund has provided help to 77 small businesses around the country. In Massachusetts, it has helped Casa Mia in Marblehead, Diggity Dogs Service Dogs in Shelburne Falls, Jalapeno’s Mexican Grill in Walpole, Atlas Pub & Kitchen in Chicopee, Special Occasion Limousine & Coach in Plymouth, and more