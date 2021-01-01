Small businesses in Massachusetts continue to struggle

BOSTON (WWLP) – Small businesses across the Commonwealth are struggling to make ends meet as we head into month 11 of the pandemic.

Before the holidays, Governor Charlie Baker announced a new set of restrictions that requires most businesses to operate at 25 percent capacity. Governor Baker acknowledged the burden this puts on small businesses so he announced a $668 million relief fund that restaurants, recreational centers, gyms, salons and many others can access.

“And our goal is to try to get that $668 million out the door and into the hands of small businesses as quickly as possible,” Governor Baker said.

As part of the relief package, many small businesses have access to Sector-Specific Relief Grants.

The second round of grant funding was given to more than 1,300 small businesses across the state. The money can be used to cover the cost of rent, employee salaries, and utilities.

For information on applying for the funding, click here.