BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A small group of protesters made their way into the publicly closed Massachusetts State House Wednesday morning. The group of nine protesters were equipped with bullhorns and whistles, chanting against COVID-related mandates. Protesters could be heard yelling about the vaccine mandates.

“Vaccine mandates should not exist, it should be personal choice,” said one protester, Catherine Vitale. “If it makes you less sick, that should be your choice if you want to be less sick.”

A heavy police presence responded to the small band of protesters. The drama at the State House concluded when the protesters were threatened with arrest for trespassing The State House has been publicly closed for over 700 days.