Smoking and vaping bills to be discussed at State House

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Smoking and vaping bills will be discussed Tuesday afternoon at the State House in Boston.

These bills are intended to protect young people from the dangers of smoking. A couple of bills that will be considered would regulate tobacco products, smoking in certain public areas, and prohibit anyone from smoking in a car, if a child is present.

There are currently 8,000 different vape flavors such as sour apple and girl scout cookie. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey sued a company earlier this year that manufactures flavored products, accusing it of targeting minors with the variety of flavors.

Smoking has decreased in Massachusetts. In 2017, 13.7 percent of adults in the state were current smokers.



