HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Legislation overhauling the management of state-run veterans’ homes in Holyoke and Chelsea is scheduled to be discussed by state lawmakers Thursday.

The bill was described as legislation designed to improve conditions at the state’s two Soldiers’ Homes.

The deadly COVID-19 outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers Home shined some light on management issues at the facility, causing state leaders to demand change. According to State House Speaker Ron Mariano (D-Quincy), the bill will draw “a lot of influence” from the reform package that Rep. Linda Dean Campbell (D-Methuen) and Sen. Michael Rush (D-Boston) compiled from their legislative investigation into the fatal COVID outbreak.

A bill before the House right now would completely overhaul the current management system. The bill would require that the next leader of the Holyoke Soldiers Home be a licensed nursing home administrator. On top of that, the legislation would require officials at the Department of Public Health to inspect both the Holyoke and Chelsea homes at least twice a year, and publicly release the reports.

House lawmakers are back in session on Thursday, and the plan is to vote on the bill and send it over to the Senate as soon as possible.