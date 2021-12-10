Some state lawmakers asking Governor Baker to reinstate mask mandate

BOSTON (WWLP) – Over the last month, Massachusetts has seen a major increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations. So, to curb the spread of the virus, lawmakers at the State House want Governor Baker to reinstate a mask mandate.

Several members of the House and Senate have pointed to a 134% increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations as a reason for people to mask up when they are indoors.

22News spoke to state representative William Driscoll who is leading the effort to bring the mask mandate back, “Transmission needs to be slowed down to preserve our hospital capacity, right now our hospitals are nearly full.”

Massachusetts residents have been able to go mask free if they are fully vaccinated since May 29th. Lawmakers that want to bring the mask mandate back understand that their decision will receive pushback from the public but they believe the health of residents all across the state is at risk if action isn’t taken now.

Governor Baker hasn’t said whether he plans to bring the mask mandate back, nor has he said he’s considering limiting gathering sizes. A hearing on this matter is scheduled for next week.