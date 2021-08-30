Somerville requiring vaccines for city staff

BOSTON (SHNS) – Somerville city workers must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1 under a policy Mayor Joseph Curtatone announced Sunday.

The city said its school committee needs to approve school vaccine requirements and that the matter would be taken up at a Monday meeting.

“As a public entity, the City must fulfill its responsibility to safeguard public health. But as our staff get their vaccines, I’m urging the remaining unvaccinated members of our community to also step up to protect us all,” Curtatone said. “We need you to get vaccinated to protect children under 12, to protect the vulnerable, and to spare doctors and nurses the burden and heartbreak of more COVID cases.”

Somerville plans to offer staff vaccine clinics, and city officials said they are “seeking to develop fair and reasonable protocols for enforcement and accommodations in collaboration with employee union representatives.”